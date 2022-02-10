ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A lawsuit has been filed against Maryland’s new state legislative map, a group announced Thursday.
Fair Maps Maryland said a new petition filed in the Maryland Court of Appeals is challenging the constitutionality of the state's new legislative redistricting map, which was passed by the General Assembly last month.
A similar challenge was filed in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court in December against the new congressional district map passed by the General Assembly during a special session late last year.
The petition asks the court to declare the new legislative redistricting map unconstitutional. The map draws new boundaries for the state's 188 seats in the General Assembly.
The petition also calls for the adoption of a map created by the Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission, a commission formed by executive order by Gov. Larry Hogan.
The petition contends that districts 7, 9, 12, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 27, 31, 33, 42, and 47 are unconstitutional "because they are not contiguous or compact and/or do not give due regard to natural boundaries and the boundaries of political subdivisions."
