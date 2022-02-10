BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday called on the Maryland State Board of Education to rescind its mask mandate, pointing to the state’s improving health metrics as the Omicron-driven sure in cases and hospitalizations continues to wane.
In a letter to board president Clarence Crawford, the governor said the pandemic has had an adverse impact on children, with school closures and other disruptions leading to learning loss and mental health challenges.READ MORE: Baltimore Firefighters Battling 3-Alarm Fire At Vacant 7-Story Building
“A growing number of medical professionals, parents, and bipartisan state officials throughout the nation are calling for an end to school mask requirements,” Hogan wrote. “In light of dramatic improvements to our health metrics and the widespread availability of vaccines, I am calling on you to take action to rescind this policy.”READ MORE: Police Identify 26-Year-Old Man Killed In West Baltimore Shooting
He pointed to comments from former Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen calling for restrictions to be lifted.
MORE NEWS: Maryland Weather: Won't Feel Like February
This story will be updated.