BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball filed for re-election on Tuesday.

Ball was first elected into office in 2018. The Democratic politician is the first Black man to serve as the County Executive of Howard County. Prior to winning the election, he served as a council member of the 2nd District of Howard County between 2006 and 2018.

During his term as county executive, Ball faced various challenges. Under his watch, he directed the mitigation of potential deadly floodwaters in downtown Ellicott City.

Ball also oversaw the construction of a new $75 million courthouse. Additionally, he sought to bring technology and wifi within reach of the poorest citizens.

Ball said in an email that under his watch, Howard County has become a model across the nation. This is in part due to the county’s significant progress with our ongoing COVID-19 response and efforts to advance Howard County’s education, economy, and environment, he said.

“In these challenging times, I’ve been inspired by how we have come together to help each other in the time of need, and we know hope is on the horizon,” Ball said. “We have made incredible progress, but our work is not yet done.”

Ball most recently issued an executive order rescinding the county’s indoor mask mandate, more than a month after the Omicron variant fueled a surge in cases and hospitalizations.

During the pandemic, the county executive encouraged residents to get vaccinated and boosted. While 86% of residents age 12 and older are fully vaccinated, only 44% of eligible people have gotten their booster, he said earlier this month.

Howard County’s primary election is scheduled slated to take place in June 2022.