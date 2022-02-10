BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man injured in a shooting crashed a vehicle Thursday night in West Baltimore, police said. The car crashed into a light pole and a vacant building.
Officers responded at 9:02 p.m. to the 100 block of North Smallwood Street for a reported shooting. There, they found the crashed car and inside, a man shot multiple times.
The victim was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.
Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to contact investigators at 410-396-2477.Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS Maryland website.