BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified the victim of Tuesday’s deadly shooting in West Baltimore as 26-year-old Tyree Davis.
Patrol officers called to a shooting in the 1300 block of Fremont Avenue shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday found Davis shot multiple times, Baltimore Police said. He was taken to Shock Trauma but did not survive.
Details about a possible suspect or motive were not immediately released.
So far this year, Baltimore has recorded 41 homicides and 71 non-deadly shootings, compared to 34 homicides and 64 shootings this time last year, according to figures provided by Baltimore Police.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. To stay anonymous, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.