BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people were shot, two of them fatally, in a series of shootings Friday morning that played out in less than an hour across Baltimore, authorities said.
About 9:10 a.m., an officer patrolling the 1700 block of Latrobe Street found a 46-year-old man who had been shot in the hand, Baltimore Police said. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Less than 30 minutes later, officers were called to the 500 block of South Payson Street, where they found an unidentified male shot multiple times, police said. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Shortly before 10 a.m., a ShotSpotter Alert led patrol officers to the 1800 block of Ashburton Street, where they found a man shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive, police said.
Baltimore has seen 43 homicides and 74 non-deadly shootings this year, compared to 34 homicides and 64 non-deadly shootings the same time last year, according to figures provided by city police.
Homicide detectives are investigating the latter pair of shootings. Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call police at 410-396-2100. To stay anonymous, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.