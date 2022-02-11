BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s the season of love, but the FBI is warning residents of those looking to take advantage of romantics. The agency provided tips on how residents can avoid romance scams, which can drain both hearts and wallets.
The agency said in romance scams, criminals use fake profiles on dating sites and social media platforms to lure victims into a seemingly trusting relationship. The criminal leverages that relationship to defraud the victim.
“Victims at the end of a romance scam can feel manipulated. Families, relationships, marriages can be torn apart, and the toll that one of these scams can take is devastating,” said Thomas J. Sobocinski, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Baltimore Field Office. “As family members, it’s important to get your loved one talking and evaluating that online relationship and, of course, if you suspect they are the victim of a romance scam contact the FBI.”
The FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center reportedly received more than 23,000 complaints about confidence/romance scams in 2020—with reported losses of more than $600 million.
The agency said the most common target of romance scams are women over age 40 who are widowed, divorced, elderly, or disabled.
If you develop a relationship with someone you meet online, follow these tips from the FBI, and beware of the red flags:
- Think twice before you share personal information online. Scammers can use details shared on dating sites and social media platforms to better target victims.
- If you try online dating, only use dating sites with well-known reputations. Search people’s photos and profiles online to see if anyone has used the names, images, or information elsewhere.
- Beware of online suitors who try to isolate you from your family or friends or who ask you to send inappropriate photos or financial information that they could later use to extort you.
- Don’t send money to someone you’ve never met in person.
- Go slowly and ask the other person lots of questions.
- If you notice older family members using new communications apps or dating sites, explain the red flags and pitfalls, so they don’t fall victim to these criminals.
If you suspect your online relationship is a scam, call 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) to file a report, or visit ic3.gov to submit a tip. You should also contact your financial institution if you’ve sent money, the FBI said.