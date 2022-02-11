BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland was awarded nearly $9.3 million in federal funding to build electric vehicle charging stations across the state, according to the Democrats in the state’s congressional delegation.
Over the next five years, the federal government will distribute nearly $5 billion to build a nationwide network of 500,000 charging stations as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
In a release, U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Reps. David Trone, Steny H. Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Anthony G. Brown and Jamie Raskin said electric vehicles are inaccessible for many people, particularly residents in rural and underserved communities, due to the shortage of places to charge.
"This funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act reflects the federal government's commitment towards cleaner transportation — a shift that is critical for addressing climate change, improving public health, and maintaining America's global economic competitiveness," the lawmakers said.
Maryland is set to get $7 billion from the infrastructure bill.