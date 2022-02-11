BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two police officers and a suspect were shot Friday afternoon in Frederick, authorities said.

All three were airlifted to University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, Frederick Chief of Police Jason Lando said. The conditions of the officers and suspects weren’t immediately clear.

Officers were responding to a report of an armed, suspicious man near Key Parkway and Waverley Drive about 12:43 p.m. when the shooting happened, Lando said.

“Shortly after the first two officers arrived on scene, we received emergency traffic over the air that there had been a shooting,” the police chief told reporters.

He said there is no outstanding threat to the public, saying investigators do not believe anyone besides the hospitalized suspect was involved.

Asked about the extent of the officers’ injuries, Lando declined to elaborate.

“It would not be appropriate to do so until we get official word from the hospital,” he said.

Lando said the families of the officers, identified only as a man and a woman, have been notified. Police are working to make contact with the suspect’s family.

It remains unclear who fired their weapons during the shooting, Lando said. He said the officers were wearing body cameras, but the footage has not been reviewed.

The chief said it is not yet known whether the suspect involved was known to law enforcement prior to Friday’s shooting.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigation is investigating the incident.

Additional details are expected to be provided at a 5 p.m. news conference.