BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A fabulous and very warm Friday, after a week of well above normal temperatures! One more very mild day is on tap tomorrow, as we will again reach the upper 50’s to low 60’s.

By later Saturday, a cold front will move across the region with a few showers, then a gradual cooldown will begin. By very late Saturday night or early on Sunday morning, we will likely see a transition from any rain to a period of wet snow which may last anywhere from three to five hours.

Due to the very warm ground temperatures going into the weekend, it will be difficult to see much snow actually accumulate especially on the roads.

Around the Baltimore area, we expect around one inch of snow, but as much as one to three inches is possible to the south and east of the metro region. Less than one inch is expected to the north and west of the city.

Once again we are seeing a repeat of this similar pattern we have seen all winter! Colder but drier air will be moving into the area by Sunday afternoon, along with some sunshine as well.

If we do get any snow accumulating on the streets or pavement, it’s imperative to clear these surfaces because we will drop well below freezing by Sunday night and Monday morning.

Enjoy the weekend and a cold start to next week, before another nice warmup comes back by mid-week!

Bob Turk