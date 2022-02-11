BALTIMORE (WJZ) — T.G.I.F.! And that is the truth!

What a great forecast we have to end a week and start a weekend. This is day three of what will be four days of really mid afternoon temperatures. Today, and tomorrow will be the, not mild, but warmest days in my opinion. The average daytime high is 46°.

Today and tomorrow we will be in the low 60’s! That is so fine let’s write it again, “today and tomorrow will be in the low 60’s!” Tonight will be really mild for an early mid-February overnight with lows just shy of, or right at 50°. The average is 26°. (That should be written again too!!!)

Enjoy this while we have it because it is February, and temperatures are going to reflect mid-Winter more than very early Spring before not too long.

Tomorrow night a cold front sliding through will drop us back to near 30°. And that cold will be a part of our forecast until we get back to near average on Tuesday. And that is “setting the table” for some wintry issues Sunday morning, but more so Monday morning it appears right now.

We have been discussing a Low forming to our South and moving up the coast. It looks to be a week Low, and not a big impact event. Add to that paved surfaces have had a few day’s to warm and we are most likely looking at a slushy inch. Less than an inch North and West, and only a bit more off to the South and East. “Slushy inch.” Those words are important because as temps crash down to 18° Sunday night we will see a refreeze. And that could make Monday’s morning commute problematic in some areas.

Any Monday morning is what it is. But especially the Monday morning after Super Bowl. So stay weather aware on this part of the late weekend weather. But be sure to enjoy today and tomorrow. FOR SURE! Especially today the Sunnier of the two!

Marty B!