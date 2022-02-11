ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s highest court has extended the state’s candidate filing deadline by a month amid legal challenges to new political boundaries approved by the General Assembly.
The Court of Appeals announced Friday the new deadline will be March 22 at 9 p.m. in order to provide adequate time for judicial review. The former deadline was Feb. 22.
Maryland lawmakers last month approved a new map that defines boundaries for all 188 seats in the legislature.
The map is being challenged because of allegations of gerrymandering. That's when districts are drawn to favor a political party in power by either packing voters of the opposing party into a few districts or splitting them among multiple ones to dilute their influence.
