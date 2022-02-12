BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police have charged a teacher at Sisters Academy of Baltimore with sexual solicitation of a minor and displaying obscene material to a minor, according to authorities.
Maryland State Troopers announced on Saturday that they arrested Mark Planamente, 38, at his home in Parkville, Maryland, around 11 p.m. on Friday after an investigation revealed he had an inappropriate relationship with a minor.
Planamente came to the attention of investigators from the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit after someone alleged that he had an inappropriate online relationship with a juvenile female who was a former student, according to authorities.
Their investigation led to the recovery of evidence that enabled investigators to obtain a search warrant for Planamente’s home in Parkville, according to Maryland State Troopers.READ MORE: Nelson Scores 16 To Lead Navy Over Army 52-49
“Investigators recovered electronic devices that are being forensically examined,” authorities said. “Additional charges are pending the outcome of digital forensics, interviews and further investigation.”
During the investigation, investigators learned that Planamente had been previously employed as a teacher in the Baltimore County Public School System and at The Catholic High School of Baltimore.
School officials were notified and are assisting Maryland State Police in the investigation, according to authorities.
The Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office, Baltimore City Police Department, and the Baltimore County Police Department are also assisting Maryland State Police with their investigation.