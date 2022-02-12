BALTIMORE (WJZ) — New details are emerging about a shooting that injured two City of Frederick police officers and a 25-year-old man on Friday afternoon

Maryland State Police say this began with a 911 call about a suspicious man who had a gun.

Officers Kristen Kowalsky, 32, and Bryan Snyder, 43, responded to the shooting near the intersection of Waverly Drive and Key Parkway around 12:45 p.m. . When they arrived, they saw Dominique Lamarr Lewis sitting on an electrical box with a gun.

State police say the officers asked Lewis to show them his hands as they approached him. He ignored them and began to walk away.

Suddenly, Lewis turned around and fired his .45 caliber handgun at the officers multiple times.

They then returned fire.

Both of the officers and Lewis were flown by medical helicopter to the University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, City of Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando said at a Friday afternoon press conference.

“Today, we experienced the tragedy and the true dangers these officers face each day in communities all across our country,” City of Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor said on Friday.

Shock Trauma Chief Dr. Thomas Scalea said the officers were awake and stable but under observation on Friday. Both of them were shot in the torso.

They were later released from Shock Trauma but Lewis is still being treated for his injuries.

Lewis has been charged with attempted murder, assault, and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Now, Maryland State Police and a new division of the Maryland Attorney General’s office—known as the Independent Investigations Division—are investigating the events that led up to the shooting.

Under a new state law passed last year, that division must investigate all police-involved shootings.

Investigators have yet to determine a motive for the shooting.