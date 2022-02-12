FIRST ALERT WEATHER:Alert Day Issued for Sunday With Snow Expected Overnight
CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
Filed Under:College Basketball, Elon Phoenix, NCAA, towson tigers, Towson University

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Charles Thompson had 20 points and blocked four shots as Towson rolled to an 86-50 victory over Elon on Saturday.

Thompson knocked down 9 of 11 shots from the floor for the Tigers (19-7, 10-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Antonio Rizzuto added 10 points and Juwan Gray grabbed seven rebounds.

READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Alert Day Issued For Sunday With Snow Expected Overnight

Towson led 42-16 at halftime. Elon’s first-half points were a season low for the team.

READ MORE: Nelson Scores 16 To Lead Navy Over Army 52-49

Hunter McIntosh and reserve Zac Ervin scored nine points apiece to lead the Phoenix (8-18, 5-8).

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Phoenix for the season. Towson defeated Elon 59-54 on Jan. 15.

MORE NEWS: Baltimore Teacher Charged With Sexual Solicitation Of A Minor

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)