TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Charles Thompson had 20 points and blocked four shots as Towson rolled to an 86-50 victory over Elon on Saturday.
Thompson knocked down 9 of 11 shots from the floor for the Tigers (19-7, 10-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Antonio Rizzuto added 10 points and Juwan Gray grabbed seven rebounds.
Towson led 42-16 at halftime. Elon's first-half points were a season low for the team.
Hunter McIntosh and reserve Zac Ervin scored nine points apiece to lead the Phoenix (8-18, 5-8).
The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Phoenix for the season. Towson defeated Elon 59-54 on Jan. 15.
