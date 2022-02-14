ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A 41-year-old man faces charges in a shooting in Annapolis over the weekend that wounded two children, authorities said.

John Estep of Annapolis turned himself following the shooting, which was reported about 7:40 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Obery Court, Annapolis Police said.

Officers were originally called to the area for a reported home invasion, but minutes later they learned two minors had been shot, according to police.

Once officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl nearby suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

The children were taken to the hospital where they are said to be in stable condition.

Estep is charged with two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of dangerous weapon with intent to injure, among other offenses.

Police said the 41-year-old has been released on his own recognizance.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.