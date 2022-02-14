BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating the Valentine’s Day shooting death of a woman who was shot in the neck in southeast Baltimore.
About 11 a.m., patrol officers were called to a shooting in the 1500 block of East Fayette Street, where they found the unidentified woman wounded, Baltimore Police said. She was taken to the hospital but did not survive.
Additional details about the shooting weren’t immediately released.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.