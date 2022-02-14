HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — In sickness and in health—it’s a vow many couples take at their wedding.

For a Harford County couple, it’s a promise they made 31 years ago when they got married on Christmas Eve in 1990.

When Pam and Nathan South got hitched, they pledged to love one another in good times and bad.

“You don’t really pay much attention to the ‘sickness and in health’ part because you’re so caught up in the day,” Pam said. “When the test comes, you are tested.”

The Souths’ test came about 14 years ago when Nathan found out he had a genetic condition, which led to a dementia diagnosis.

At that point, Pam assumed the role of caretaker.

“You find different ways of being blessed by one another,” Pam said.

Despite her husband’s condition, which interferes with the ability to think and remember, Pam said his kindness and generous spirit never faded.

But the dynamic of the couple’s relationship did with time. There are certain activities, such as driving, for instance, that Nathan can no longer do.

Yet through it all, Pam said the couple still enjoys hanging out together, whether that’s going for a long stroll or spending time with their granddaughter.

She said patience and a sense of humor are key to a bright future.

They have also found help through support groups hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association, which holds social gatherings for families dealing with dementia.

“You look for the joy in him knowing who I am—those small things that you just don’t think would be so heartwarming, but they are,” Pam said.