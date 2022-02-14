BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Jonathan Toebbe, a U.S. Navy nuclear engineer from Annapolis accused of selling classified data, pleaded guilty to conspiracy during a hearing in federal court on Monday.

Breaking: Judge formally accepts Jonathan Toebbe’s guilty plea to conspiracy for trying to sell nuclear secrets. Toebbe is a Navy engineer from Annapolis. His wife Diana, a former Key School teacher, is also charged in the case. @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) February 14, 2022

The plea agreement, drawn up on Feb. 10, calls for a possible sentence of 12 1/2 to 17 1/2 years in prison for conspiracy.

Toebbe and his wife, Diana, previously pleaded not guilty on a three-count indictment charging them with espionage for selling sensitive data to someone they thought was a foreign intelligence officer but was in fact an undercover FBI agent.

The couple was arrested in West Virginia last October following a months-long FBI sting operation.

According to authorities, Toebbe hid memory cards filled with restricted data on U.S. nuclear submarine design inside ordinary items, such as a sandwich or a pack of gum, and dropped them off at sites in Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia, with his wife acting as a lookout.

The couple was charged with conspiracy to communicate restricted data and communication of restricted data in violation of the Atomic Energy Act. Each count carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment and a $100,000 fine.

The complaint alleges the effort to sell data began in April 2020 when a representative for an undisclosed foreign country received a package containing Navy documents, a letter expressing a desire to sell confidential information and contact instructions.

“I apologize for this poor translation into your language. Please forward this letter to your military intelligence agency. I believe this information will be of great value to your nation. This is not a hoax,” the sender, known as “Alice,” wrote in part.

The package and its contents were handed over to the FBI in December. From there, an undercover agent posing as the foreign government’s representative responded to the sender through an encrypted email.

In February, the parties made contact and traded a series of emails over the next several weeks discussing payment and delivery methods.

On Memorial Day Weekend, the FBI placed a signal for “Alice” at a location associated with the foreign government. Days later, the undercover agent sent $10,000 in cryptocurrency to “Alice” as a show of good faith.

The first in a series of “dead drops “– leaving something hidden in a public location for another person to pick up — was made June 26 in Jefferson County, West Virginia. Authorities later recovered a memory card inside a peanut butter sandwich, and “Alice” was paid $20,000.

Additional drops were made July 31 in Pennsylvania and Aug. 28 in Virginia.

“I have considered the possible need to leave on short notice,” read a message left on the memory card at the Aug. 28 drop. “Should that ever become necessary, I will be forever grateful for your help extracting me and my family.”

According to the complaint, Toebbe was seeking a total of $5 million for dozens of deliveries.

An FBI agent testified in October that investigators found a trash bag of shredded documents, $11,300 in cash, children’s valid passports and a “go-bag” containing a USB flash drive and latex gloves when they searched the couple’s home.

That same month, a judge ruled Diana Toebbe be detained, calling her a flight risk and national security threat if released.