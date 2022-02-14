BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Winter weather is prompting some closures and delays Monday morning among Maryland schools, businesses and government offices.
You can also check out our school-specific list of closings and delays here.
Schools
- Closures
- Carroll County Public Schools, closed
- Delays
- Baltimore County Hereford Zone, two-hour delay
- Carroll Christian School, two-hour delay
- Calvert County Public Schools, two-hour delay
- Charles County Public Schools, two-hour delay
- North Carroll Community School, two-hour delay
- Montessori School of Westminster, two-hour delay
- St. Mary’s County Public Schools, two-hour delay
Colleges
- Closures
- Delays
Child Care
- Closures
- Delays
Government
- Closures
- Delays
Businesses
- Closures
- Delays
COVID-19 Testing Centers
- Closures
- Delays
