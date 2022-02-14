CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Winter weather is prompting some closures and delays Monday morning among Maryland schools, businesses and government offices.

To help you keep track of them all, we have compiled a running list of the places that are either closing their doors or changing their hours in response to the snow.

Schools

  • Closures
    • Carroll County Public Schools, closed
  • Delays
    • Baltimore County Hereford Zone, two-hour delay
    • Carroll Christian School, two-hour delay
    • Calvert County Public Schools, two-hour delay
    • Charles County Public Schools, two-hour delay
    • North Carroll Community School, two-hour delay
    • Montessori School of Westminster, two-hour delay
    • St. Mary’s County Public Schools, two-hour delay

