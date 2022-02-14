BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Happy Valentine’s Monday.

A snow squall blew across the area from north Baltimore, northern Baltimore County and over to Carroll County. This is lake effect, very weak and has since dried up over central Maryland.

Sunshine is returning this morning, though it remains cold outside. Northwesterly winds and the snow-covered ground are reinforcing the frigid conditions outside.

Temperatures started the day in the low 20s and will only climb up to near 33 degrees. As a result, anything untreated or melting under sunlight will refreeze tonight.

The good news? Today is our coldest of the week. We will start a gradual warmup towards the mid 60s by Thursday.

Sun glare will be an issue today, though, as we get intense reflection of the snow on the ground.

High pressure will dominate the next few days with sunny, dry and mild conditions. Each day gets milder through Thursday.

Forecast

Today:

Snow showers likely before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 33.

Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight:

Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday:

Sunny, with a high near 42.

Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: