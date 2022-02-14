Shooting, Homicide Investigation, South Baltimore, Crime Trends, Baltimore Crime South Baltimore Shooting Kills 16-Year-Old Male, Wounds 38-Year-Old Man – CBS Baltimore
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore Crime, Brooklyn, Crime Trends, homicide investigation, South Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a 16-year-old male and injured a 38-year-old man in South Baltimore on Monday, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol responded to the 3800 block of South Hanover Street for a report of a shooting at 5:28 p.m. Once there, they found the teenager and man suffering from gunshot injuries, police said.

The two were transported to local hospitals.

The 16-year-old male died from his injuries at a hospital, according to authorities.

The 38-year-old man’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, police said.

Homicide Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

