BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a 16-year-old male and injured a 38-year-old man in South Baltimore on Monday, according to authorities.
Officers on patrol responded to the 3800 block of South Hanover Street for a report of a shooting at 5:28 p.m. Once there, they found the teenager and man suffering from gunshot injuries, police said.READ MORE: Lawmakers Grill Baltimore's Postmaster Over Mail Delays
The two were transported to local hospitals.READ MORE: USDA Awards $220K To Help MD Seafood Processors With COVID-19 Costs
The 16-year-old male died from his injuries at a hospital, according to authorities.
The 38-year-old man’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, police said.MORE NEWS: St. Frances Academy Coach & Teammates Remember Lamar Patterson's Legacy
Homicide Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.