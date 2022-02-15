BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are looking for two people who assaulted an autistic grocery store employee in Catonsville earlier this month, according to authorities.
The autistic male was assaulted in the parking lot of the Shoppers Food & Pharmacy in the 5400 block of Baltimore National Pike around 11:15 a.m. on Feb. 6, Baltimore County Police Department Detective John Connor said.READ MORE: Baltimore's Winter Weather Woes Disappear As A Warm Thursday Approaches
Investigators believe two individuals assaulted the male and fled the area before police could arrive, Connor said.READ MORE: Harrison Calls For More Witness Cooperation To Combat Baltimore's Crime Problem
The injured male was taken to a local hospital for treatment and later released, he said.
Police believe the assault was a case of mistaken identity, according to authorities.MORE NEWS: Man Charged With Shooting 2 Children In Annapolis Says Group Was Harassing Him, Kicked Open His Door
Detectives in the Wilkens Precinct have been reviewing surveillance footage to determine what happened and identify the suspects, Connor said.