BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With homicides and shootings in 2022 outpacing last year’s tallies, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison touted hundreds of recent arrests Tuesday, saying police are “aggressively pursuing” violent offenders.

Despite those successes, Harrison said investigators need more cooperation from residents in criminal investigations, and he challenged witnesses to come forward and share what they know to help authorities bring violent criminals to justice.

“There are people out there sometimes standing right there and not only not attempting to stop this behavior but also being very uncooperative in helping us hold these cowardly criminals accountable,” Harrison said. “In order to be truly successful in the fight against crime, we all have to work together.”

As of Tuesday, Baltimore has recorded 47 homicides and 83 non-deadly shootings in 2022, compared to 38 homicides and 67 non-deadly shootings at the same time last year, according to figures provided by city police.

Harrison said the police department has a 44.7% homicide clearance rate this year, up from 34.2% for the same period in 2021. Meanwhile, the clearance rate for non-deadly shootings (22.9%) is down compared to last year (29.2%).

The commissioner said police continue to solve violent crimes. In February alone, he pointed out, police have made 510 arrests, 11 of them for homicides, and they have served 280 warrants, including two for murder and five for attempted murder.

Harrison singled out warrants recently issued for the arrest of Marquise Henry Jr., a 20-year-old suspected in two stabbings and a 13-year-old’s rape. He said a detective was in the process of obtaining another warrant for the man’s arrest.

“This is our due diligence to let the people of Baltimore know that we’re not just sitting idly or standing by,” the commissioner said. “We’re relentlessly pursuing violent offenders who commit violence in our city every day.”

Baltimore City has come under criticism in recent months over its violent crime problem, with critics ranging from frustrated residents to Gov. Larry Hogan, who pledged $150 million in funding to support law enforcement statewide.

Speaking on Tuesday, Harrison expressed frustration that some of the same voices calling for criminals to be held accountable are not cooperating with police. He said it will take a community effort to get the violent crime problem under control.

“It will require people who are out there standing right there when crimes are committed to help us hold those people accountable,” the commissioner said. “Because if nothing changes, then nothing changes.”