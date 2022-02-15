BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Dundalk resident has won $500,000 as part of VaxCash 2.0, the state’s vaccine lottery to encourage booster shots, the Maryland Lottery announced on Tuesday.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced the $2 million lottery last week.
READ MORE: 'Beats Not Bullets' Aims To Equip Baltimoreans With Skills To Succeed In Music Industry
Today's $500,000 VaxCash 2.0 Winner is from Dundalk, MD!
Learn more about the promotion here: https://t.co/wzM91O93K5 pic.twitter.com/EbJODmDrgH
— Maryland Lottery (@MDLottery) February 15, 2022
As the state continues to emerge from a surge in cases fueled by the Omicron variant, Hogan said booster shots are more important than ever.
“All of the data shows that protection does wane over time, and so no one should consider themselves fully protected unless you have gotten a booster shot,” he said.
Additional drawings will be held once a week over the next 10 weeks for $50,000 prizes. On the 12th and final week, the lottery ends with a drawing for a $1 million grand prize.READ MORE: Preakness Stakes Tickets Now On Sale
Everyone age 18 and older who has received all their vaccine doses and a booster shot in Maryland is eligible for the drawings.
As with previous lotteries to incentivize vaccinations, lottery officials are using a random number generator to select a winner.
Last May, the state awarded $40,000 prizes over the course of 40 days, culminating in a $400,000 grand prize drawing on the Fourth of July, to incentive vaccinations.MORE NEWS: Howard County Advances Measure To Form Police Accountability Board
In July, the state awarded $50,000 college scholarships to 20 Marylander between the ages of 12 and 17 who got vaccinated.