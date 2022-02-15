HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Jaren Kirkland has owned his own transportation business since he was 21 years old. Now he’s one of the youngest business owners with Amazon’s Delivery Service Partner Program, or DSP.

Inspired by his father, also an entrepreneur, Kirkland founded Duality Ventures, which delivers packages throughout Washington County and surrounding areas. The business employs a team of 80, up from just 12 people two years ago.

“It’s going to take a lot of hard work and determination to get to where you want to go, but it’s definitely achievable,” Kirkland said of his success story.

Brandon Truiett, the Amazon Delivery Site Lead in Washington County, said Kirkland possesses the sort of qualities that make him an ideal partner.

“He’s one of those people you want to have as that partner, just takes those challenges on,” Truiett said.

Kirkland also promotes from within. After connecting with Duality Ventures through an online job posting, Raynard Simms started as a delivery driver and was promoted to dispatcher.

“Having a delivery job, you can run into a bunch of problems,” Simms said. “Some people might crumble under the pressure. Jaren is very cool, calm and even-keeled and he takes suggestions.”

Amazon’s Delivery Service Partner Program has more than 3,000 small business operators nationwide. The company is investing a $1.5 million to support Black, Latinx and Native American entrepreneurs.

Kirkland said what has been most meaningful is being able to lead by example.

“I think that people can always learn from me, and I can learn from people, but I want to carry that with some responsibility, and make sure I make people back home proud, especially my family,” he said.