BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tickets for the Preakness Stakes, the second jewel of horse racing’s Triple Crown, are on sale now to the general public, the Maryland Jockey Club said Tuesday.
For the 2021 edition, ticket prices includes admission to Black-Eyed Susan Day, a card of stakes races for fillies and mares the Friday before the Preakness, plus entertainment that evening.
A weekend that is #SecondToNone. #Preakness147 tickets are on sale now at https://t.co/J2qo66YoiZ!
This year, tickets include full access to events all Preakness 147 Weekend, including Black-Eyed Susan Day, Friday evening entertainment, @infield_fest, & the Preakness Stakes. pic.twitter.com/wGj20ZWByx
— Preakness Stakes (@PreaknessStakes) February 15, 2022
Last year Rombauer, at 11-1, drew away from Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit to pull off the upset. The race was run before a "socially distant, limited crowd" of 10,000 people at Pimlico Race Course.
This year’s race is scheduled for Saturday, May 21.