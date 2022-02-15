CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By Brandon Weigel
Filed Under:2022, Maryland Jockey Club, Pimlico Race Course, Preakness Stakes, tickets

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tickets for the Preakness Stakes, the second jewel of horse racing’s Triple Crown, are on sale now to the general public, the Maryland Jockey Club said Tuesday.

For the 2021 edition, ticket prices includes admission to Black-Eyed Susan Day, a card of stakes races for fillies and mares the Friday before the Preakness, plus entertainment that evening.

READ MORE: 'Beats Not Bullets' Empowers Baltimoreans To Succeed In Music Industry

Last year Rombauer, at 11-1, drew away from Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit to pull off the upset. The race was run before a “socially distant, limited crowd” of 10,000 people at Pimlico Race Course.

READ MORE: Howard County Advances Measure To Form Police Accountability Board

In 2020, during the early stages of the pandemic, the Preakness was delayed until October.

MORE NEWS: Maryland Weather: Mild Temps Will Continue This Week

This year’s race is scheduled for Saturday, May 21.

Brandon Weigel