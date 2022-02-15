CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
WJZ Furever Friend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – This week’s WJZ Furever Friend is Enzo.

He is a 12-week-old puppy that weighs in at a whopping 30 pounds! So he’s going to be very big.

Enzo is a TV star after being featured in the Puppy Bowl Sunday before the Super Bowl.

He is currently available for adoption through BARCS.

To learn more about Enzo, you can visit the organization’s website here.