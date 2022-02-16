BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ahead of a full slate of sold-out dates, beloved Baltimore hardcore outfit Turnstile on Wednesday released a music video for “Underwater Boi,” one of the more melodic numbers off the group’s breakthrough album, “Glow On.”
The band's drummer, Daniel Fang, used the 2003 role-playing game Second Life to direct the video, showing our protagonist walk, run, fly and levitate through multiple seasons and landscapes. Watch it below:
Released last August by Roadrunner Records, a subsidiary of Warner Music Group, "Glow On" was named one of the best albums of 2021 by Rolling Stone, Spin, The Washington Post and Pitchfork, among others. Critics lauded the record for its imaginative, hook-heavy take on hardcore, a faster, more aggressive offshoot of punk music.
The album debuted at number 30 on Billboard’s Top 200 chart and was the third-best selling vinyl album in the country shortly after coming out.
Turnstile is heading to the West Coast next week on the Turnstile Love Connection Tour, playing two nights of sold-out shows in both San Francisco and Los Angeles.
In April, after two sets at Coachella, the band is crisscrossing the country playing more sold-out dates, including two at the 9:30 Club in Washington D.C. on May 26 and 29.