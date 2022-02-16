BALTIMORE (AP) — Keondre Kennedy had 22 points as Maryland-Baltimore County beat Stony Brook 95-84 on Wednesday night.
L.J. Owens had 15 points for the Retrievers (13-12, 8-6 America East Conference), who have won four straight at home. Darnell Rogers added 14 points and 13 assists. Nathan Johnson had 14 points and 11 rebounds.
UMBC registered season highs with 18 3-pointers and 21 assists.
Tykei Greene scored a career-high 29 points and had six rebounds for the Seawolves (15-11, 7-6). Anthony Roberts added 23 points and six assists. Jaden Sayles had 14 points.
The Retrievers evened the season series against the Seawolves. Stony Brook defeated UMBC 65-51 on Jan. 17.
