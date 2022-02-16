BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lexington Market will add a new location of Mount Royal Soaps and retain a tenant of 21 years, Royal Deli, developer Seawall said Wednesday.
Founded in 2014, Mount Royal Soaps sells soaps, lotions, shampoo bars, bath products, candles and scrubs out of a rowhome storefront in Remington. The business also has a 10,000-square-foot production facility in Woodberry.
“These days, it takes a unique retail opportunity to get a business to bite, but Lexington Market is it; it’s a real honor to be joining the historic Market,” said Matthew Williams, one of three co-founders. “Our business started out as a hobby, with all of us making soaps and lotions in our kitchens using high-quality, sustainably sourced ingredients. And that’s still how we do things.”
After more than two decades, Royal Deli will migrate to the new market building, bringing owner Ana Alvarado's menu of cold cut sandwiches, salads, fresh fruit and other to-go options.
“We’re very happy to be here and about what we offer – sandwiches, salads, fresh fruits – everything is fresh,” said Alvarado. “The customers, I see them as my second family, because I’ve known them for years.”
Seawall has now announced 22 vendors — including new tenants like Taharka Brothers Ice Cream, Trinacria and Charro Negro — for the next iteration of Lexington Market, set to open later this year.
A 61,000-square-foot market building is being built on the site of the south parking lot and and the old arcade building, which has been torn down.