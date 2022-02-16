BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore experienced a mild afternoon on Wednesday and the weather is about to get even better.

Temperatures in the city spiked above 50 degrees and were accompanied by southerly winds and some scattered clouds.

Those temperatures will remain well above freezing overnight for the first time in a while. And that breeze will usher warmer air into the region on Thursday.

The city may even see temperatures in the mid- to upper-60’s.

But by the time the evening rolls around, the number of clouds will begin to increase in the sky and rain will roll into the area around midnight or early Friday morning.

Accompanying winds will be gusty, especially early on Friday. And those gusts of wind will reach speeds of up to 40 miles per hour.

But then the skies will quickly clear up on Friday and the Baltimore region will see the slow fall of temperatures by the afternoon.

Although cooler air will dominate Friday night and the start of the weekend, it will not be nearly as cold as it was earlier this week.

Rain amounts will remain rather light with this frontal passage, on the order of under a quarter inch in most places.

Afterward, a sunny breezy Saturday and Sunday will follow with temperature highs in the upper 40’s to around 50 degrees. Both days should be dry.

Warmer air will come right back next week with highs near 60 degrees.

Perhaps spring will not be too far behind. Only time will tell if a winter weather pattern returns.