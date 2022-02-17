BALTIMORE (WJZ) — No charges will be placed against two Frederick officers injured in a shootout with a suspect last week, the State Attorney’s Office said Thursday.
"After reviewing all evidence and consulting with the investigators from the Maryland State Police assigned to this incident, my office has concluded that the use of deadly force by Officers Kristen Kowalsky and Bryan Snyder against Dominique Lamar Lewis was necessary and proportional," State's Attorney for Frederick County Charlie Smith said.
The decision was made after the review of body-worn camera footage, witness statements, and the physical evidence collected after the Friday shooting.
The officers were responding to a report of an armed, suspicious man near Key Parkway and Waverley Drive about 12:43 p.m. when the shooting happened, Police Chief Jason Lando said Friday.
It remains unclear who fired their weapons in the shooting.
The body camera footage and a full report on the shooting will be released after the conclusion of the criminal case of Lewis, who is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder.
Lewis is expected to have a bond review in the Frederick County District Court upon his release from the hospital, the office said.