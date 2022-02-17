BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Musician Paul McCartney, a former Beatle, will perform at Oriole Park at Camden Yards as part of a Summer tour this year, WJZ has learned.
The stadium show would be the first time McCartney played Baltimore since 1964, when the Beatles performed two nights at the Civic Center. At the height of Beatlemania, it was the legendary British band's only visit to Charm City.
According to the Maryland Center for History and Culture, the band performed for an estimated 26,000 fans at the September shows. Two devoted girls tried to deliver themselves to the concert in a box marked "Beatles Fan Mail," the center said. They did not succeed.
The performance is reportedly the subject of a “major announcement” by the Orioles set for Friday morning. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Orioles CEO John Angelos will be present.
