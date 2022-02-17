ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A group of parents and students rallied outside of the Maryland State House on Thursday to call for the public school mask mandate to end.

The rally started at 10:30am and lasted for about 2 hours.

Parents and some of their children from several different counties held signs, some of which read “Please Let Us Choose” and “Let Our Kids Breathe” while others chanted, “No more masks.”

The group called on Gov. Larry Hogan to write an executive order to lift the face covering requirement in schools, while also putting pressure on the Maryland State Board of Education.

This gathering comes a week after Hogan wrote to the board asking for the mandate to be rescinded.

The foundation for Hogan’s request was declining COVID-19 metrics, the widespread availability of vaccines for school age children and concerns about the emotional well-being of Maryland students.

In part, he wrote to the State Board: “I applaud you for your efforts to support in-person instruction and your emphasis on social-emotional health. Now, it is critical to move toward normalcy for students and families by rescinding the school masking policy.”

The board’s current policy allows local school districts to lift the mask mandate if at least 80% of the county population is vaccinated, 80% of the school staff and students are fully vaccinated, and the county has gone 14 consecutive days with moderate to low transmission rate of COVID-19.

The board of education discusses COVID-19 metrics and the current mask mandate at its monthly meetings. The next one is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 22.

On Wednesday night, the Anne Arundel County Board of Education voted 8–0 to remove the mask mandate from its public schools.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools Superintendent George Arlotto recommended that the rule be lifted, saying the county meets the requirement of having 80% of its population vaccinated.