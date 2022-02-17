ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations at Maryland’s six casinos this month, Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday.
The governor has encouraged Marylanders to get boosted, saying it offers the most protection against the virus and its variants. On Feb. 8, he launched VaxCash 2.0, a $2 million lottery to incentivize booster shots.
“Getting a booster shot is a safe bet on your health, and millions of Marylanders have already stepped up to get one,” Hogan said Thursday.. “These clinics are another way to get more vaccines to the community, and I want to thank our casinos across the state for being such great community partners.”The health department will offer COVID-19 booster shots at the state’s six casinos:
- Ocean Downs Casino in Berlin, starting Feb. 18 and open Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.
- Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland in Hanover, starting Feb. 19 and open from noon to 5 p.m.
- MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, starting Feb. 24 and open Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 6 p.m.
- Horseshoe Baltimore Casino in Baltimore, starting Feb. 24 and open Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 6 p.m.
- Hollywood Casino Perryville in Perryville, starting Feb. 24 and open Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 6 p.m.
- Rocky Gap Casino & Resort in Flintstone, starting Feb. 26 and open Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 6 p.m.
A Dundalk resident won $500,000 in the first week of the vaccine lottery.
Additional drawings will be held once a week over the next 10 weeks for $50,000 prizes. On the 12th and final week, the lottery ends with a drawing for a $1 million grand prize.
Additional drawings will be held once a week over the next 10 weeks for $50,000 prizes. On the 12th and final week, the lottery ends with a drawing for a $1 million grand prize.

Everyone age 18 and older who has received all their vaccine doses and a booster shot in Maryland is eligible for the drawings.
As with previous lotteries to incentivize vaccinations, lottery officials are using a random number generator to select a winner.