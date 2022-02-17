BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Leaders of the nation’s historically black colleges and universities are speaking out after a recent series of bomb threats disrupting schools and classrooms nationwide.

Dr. David Wilson, President of Morgan State University, was one of those leaders to testify today at a congressional hearing on violence at HBCU campuses, calling for an end to violent intimidation.

“That type of stuff gives me anxiety because a bomb threat is so serious,” said Tiasia Jones, a Morgan student.

Dr. Wilson gave an impassioned testimony on the threats to the subcommittee on Crime Terrorism and Homeland Security. He named his testimony “The Rise in Violence Against Minority Institutions.”

“It is so unfortunate that there is so much hatred in our nation today being held by those who are trying to simply prevent HBCUs from educating a disproportionate number of Black students,” said Dr. Wilson.

Wilson told members of the subcommittee that HBCUs deserve respect and protection.

“Our students deserve to feel safe and be safe and we will never ever ever be deterred from what our ancestors gave their blood for,” Dr. Wilson said.

The testimony is just one of the latest calls to action after more than a dozen HBCUs nationwide received bomb threats this month, including Coppin State University, Bowie State University and Morgan.

Schools were forced to go on lockdown as both federal and local agents searched the buildings.

“It shocked me at first, but then nothing happened after it so it kind of seemed like an empty threat, just something to scare us,” said Olivia Sheridan, a Morgan student

Despite the threats of violence, students told WJZ they’re not letting anything stop them from succeeding.

“I feel like they did it to try to stop me doing what I’m trying to do, which is get my education and try to further myself as a person,” said student Marq Dunbar.

The FBI is still investigating the threats. A group of six young people have been linked to them, but so far no arrests have been made.