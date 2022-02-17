BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A house fire in Harford County killed one man Thursday morning, the Maryland State Fire Marshal told WJZ.
Just after 1:00 a.m., Aberdeen Fire Department responded to a house in the 400 block of Manor Court in Aberdeen, officials said.
The house was fully engulfed in flames and crews were unable to get inside the home due to heavy fire on the first and second floors, officials said.
Once at the scene, firefighters found the man inside of his home, officials said.
No other injuries were reported.
Investigators said there were reports of an explosion, but confirmed it was not due to natural gas.
Neighbors tell WJZ the man was on oxygen. The man’s identification has not yet been released.
An investigation into the cause of this fire is ongoing.
This story will be updated with more information.