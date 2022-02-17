BALTIMORE (WJZ) –A 30-year-old Rockville man is accused of sexually assaulting a female student at a music school in Columbia, the Howard County Police Department said Thursday.
Priyant Sundas, of Grosvenor Place, was arrested and charged with sex abuse of a minor.
Sundas allegedly abused the girl while he was an instructor at Soundcheck Rock Academy, formerly known as the Columbia Rock School, during one-on-one lessons between 2018 and 2020.
The female student was 12 years old during the two-year period of abuse, police said. Authorities are not providing additional specifics to protect the victim's identity.
Sundas was an employee at the school until 2020.
The school is cooperating with authorities in the investigation, police said.
Police believe there may be other victims.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 410-313-STOP or emailing HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.