BALTIMORE, (WJZ) — The Baltimore Museum of Art will feature a new exhibit that shares works selected by the institution’s security guards.
The new exhibit, titled "Guarding the Art," has been curated entirely by the 17 members of the museum's security team. It will be open to the public on Sunday, March 27, with approximately 25 works of art from the museum's collection.
The museum said the exhibit will feature the perspective of the workers who spend hours guarding valuable artwork and interacting with guests, highlighting their personal stories and interests.
It's the first time in the BMA's history the guards have curated an exhibit, the museum said.
“’Guarding the Art’ is more personal than typical museum shows as it gives visitors a unique opportunity to see, listen and learn the personal histories and motivations of guest curators,” said BMA Trustee Amy Elias. “In this way, the exhibition opens a door for how a visitor might feel about the art, rather than just providing a framework for how to think about the art.”
Artists Jeremy Alden, Louise Bourgeois, Sam Gilliam, Grace Hartigan, Winslow Homer, Alma W. Thomas, Mickalene Thomas, and various unidentified artists from Colombia, Costa Rica and the Solomon Islands are featured in the show.
The exhibit is on view through July 10.
Seventeen members of the BMA signed on as guest curators and have worked over the past year with museum leadership and staff to finish this project.