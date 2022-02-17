BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Woodlawn man has been arrested in connection with a deadly robbery that happened last year in Baltimore, police said.
Steven Arthur, 32, is charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery and a slew of related charges in the May 2021 robbery, according to electronic court records.
Police said a 33-year-old man was assaulted and a 34-year-old man was shot and killed at a residence on the 1900 block of W. Fayette Street in West Baltimore on May 31.
After an investigation, in which detectives concluded the incident was a robbery, Arthur was developed as a suspect.
He was arrested Feb. 7 and is being held at Central Booking, awaiting trial.