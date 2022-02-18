BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Federal law enforcement and Baltimore City police on Friday announced they’ve arrested more than 100 fugitives who were wanted for crimes in our region, and specifically the city.

Officials dubbed this as a major success because they said 104 fugitives are now off the streets, and more than 200 warrants were cleared.

As Baltimore deals with yet another crime wave, city, state and federal leaders said this is proof they are doing everything possible to get the bad guys off the streets.

Police said the suspects arrested have been perpetuating the cycle of violence here in Baltimore.

Five fugitives were wanted for murder, nine were allegedly on the run after attempting to kill someone and 28 were wanted on gun offenses.

Some were known known gang members affiliated with the Black Guerrilla Family and the Bloods.

As people in Baltimore feel like they are being held hostage inside their homes because of the violence, city leaders insisted Friday morning that this is proof they are doing something to stop the crime.

“These individuals, now that they are incapacitated, are deterred from committing again because they are confined,” said Police Commissioner Michael Harrison. “The goal is to have this initiative create a general deterrence, that would-be other violators would saw what just happened and know that this will happen to them also.”

The two-week operation. which started at the end of January, ended just a few days ago.

It was called Operation Washout II, and it had manpower from the federal level, Baltimore police and neighboring counties.

With at least 49 homicides so far in 2022, Gov. Larry Hogan said everyone is focused on cutting crime in Baltimore

“We’re all sitting down, working together, and we’re going to provide all the support we can,” he said.