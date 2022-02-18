BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The wife of a Navy nuclear engineer who tried to sell nuclear submarine secrets to a foreign government pleaded guilty to conspiracy on Friday for her role in helping her husband.

Diana Toebbe, who is from Annapolis, was in West Virginia to enter a guilty plea to a single charge of conspiracy to communicate restricted data. She admitted to acting as a lookout for her husband, helping him in his plot to sell secrets about sophisticated and expensive Virginia-class submarines.

Judge formally accepts Diana Toebbe's guilty plea to a single charge of conspiracy to communicate restricted data. In court today, she admitted acting as a lookout for her husband, helping him in his plot to sell classified nuclear sub data to a foreign government. @wjz #Toebbe — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) February 18, 2022

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Toebbe, who has two children, will serve no more than three years in prison and help recover $100,000 in cryptocurrency the government paid to her husband during their sting.

Earlier this week, her husband, Jonathan Toebbe, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy.

His agreement with the government calls for him to be sentenced to 12 and a half to 17 and a half years in prison. The judge is not bound by the agreement, and the maximum sentence for the crime is life in prison.

The Toebbes previously pleaded not guilty in October 2021.

The government said Toebbe placed top secret information about nuclear submarines on small data storage devices then shopped them around to foreign governments. A country that remains unnamed contacted the FBI.

Agents set up a sting operation where Toebbe, believing he was dealing with foreign intelligence, dropped off thumb drives with classified information at locations in West Virginia and Pennsylvania. He hid the drives in peanut butter sandwiches and gum wrappers.

Federal agents raided the couple’s home in Annapolis last year and found $11,300 in cash, children’s valid passports and a “go-bag” containing a USB flash drive and latex gloves.