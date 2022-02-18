BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In-person jury trials for criminal and civil cases will resume in Maryland starting March 7, the state judiciary announced Friday.
Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Joseph M. Getty issued a series of administrative orders Friday placing the court system in the fifth and final phase of its recovery plan.
Under the plan, mask wearing is optional and there will not be health screenings at the courthouse entrance. But administrative judges in the state’s 24 jurisdictions can determine if health measures must be taken to comply with local orders.
Anne Arundel, Baltimore and Howard counties recently dropped their mask mandates inside government buildings. But an indoor mask mandate is still in place in Baltimore City.
“Due to the decline in COVID-19 cases according to the state’s health metrics, we embrace the opportunity to resume full judicial operations,” said Court of Appeals Chief Judge Joseph M. Getty. “Although we are eager to resume jury trials, the Judiciary remains committed to the health and safety of all litigants, judges, employees, and court visitors. Jurors with questions or requesting accommodations should contact their local circuit court.”
In late December, as the state went through a surge in cases and hospitalizations, the court system reverted to Phase III of its plan, which authorizes district and civil courts to “conduct remote proceedings to the greatest extent possible.”
Jury trials that were scheduled between Dec. 29, 2021, and March 6 were postponed under the order. Both the Court of Appeals and Court of Special Appeals remained fully operational, but the chief judge was given the option to hold proceedings in person or remotely. Clerks' offices have remained open to the public.
The Maryland Judiciary said Friday that courthouses and buildings will be routinely cleaned with a focus on frequently touched surfaces.