BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A group of lawmakers behind a bill that would close strip clubs on The Block by 10 p.m. said a compromise with the club’s owners has been reached.

Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson, who introduced the proposal, 46th District Dels. Luke Clippinger, Robbyn Lewis, and Brooke Lierman, and City Councilman Eric Costello release a statement Friday saying “a representative majority of clubs” have agreed to consistently use security cameras and share footage, pay for a dedicated police deployment, and develop security plans.

Those plans have to be approved by the approved by the Baltimore City Board of Liquor License Commissioners and the Baltimore Police Department.

“We are confident that this path forward will result in a safer “Block,” surrounding community, and Central District,” the lawmakers said.

They said the bill “was always to ensure an equitable distribution of police resources across the Central District, not to put the businesses on “The Block” out of business.”

Introduced Jan. 12, Senate Bill 222 would have required businesses on the 400 block of E. Baltimore Street with a Class A or Class BD-7 liquor license, or an adult entertainment license, to close by 10 p.m. The bill text outlines an area bounded by E. Fayette Street to the north, Water Street to the south, Holliday and Commerce streets to the west, and Gay Street to the east.

The area has long been associated with adult entertainment, dating at least as far back as the mid-20th century, when Blaze Starr and other burlesque dancers performed in clubs along the street.

In a Jan. 20 statement, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said there were 831 calls for service to The Block and the surrounding area in 2021, including eight shootings with 11 victims, 15 robberies, 17 aggravated assaults and one suspicious death.

The recent uptick in criminal activity has lead the BPD’s Central District to deploy more officers to the area, “stretching critical resources to a breaking point,” the coalition said in the joint release.

Ferguson said during a press conference that the high concentration of officers patrolling the street didn’t deter violent crime.

In other parts of the city where bars let out late at night, potentially leading to conflicts, an increased police presence has resulted in drops in crime, and neighbors and business owners have worked with city officials and police on solutions, Ferguson said.

That has not been the case on The Block, he said.

On Jan. 21, business owners held a news conference to push back, challenging the accounts of meetings with elected officials. They said they had not met with Ferguson, Lierman, Clippinger, Harrison, Mayor Brandon Scott or Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby to discuss problems on the street.

Speaking on behalf of business owners, former Maryland deputy attorney general Thiru Vignarajah questioned why the proposal targeted The Block’s bars and clubs but not similar establishments elsewhere.

“There’s blocks all around the city that have crime,” he said. “You can’t say there’s crime in Federal Hill, in Fells Point, in Canton, where there are shootings and fights every other weekend, but this is the block they’re going to shut down.”

Business owners from Fells Point and Little Italy spoke in support of the entrepreneurs downtown.

Ron Furman, owner of the beer bar Max’s Taphouse, said he wanted to defend all businesses, saying the plan amounts to fighting crime by shutting down the city.

“We cannot institute a curfew to this neighborhood, or any other commercial area for that matter,” he said. “Our businesses and their employees have suffered so much as the last few years.”