BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Wind Advisory is in effect for much of central Maryland until 10 a.m. Friday, and until noon on parts of the Eastern Shore.
Wind gusts on Friday morning ranged from 22 mph to as high as 35 mph across central Maryland, stretching from Washington County to the west, Charles County to the south and Caroline County in the east.
The National Weather Service said the advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Caroline, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Kent, Montgomery, Prince George's, Queen Anne's and St. Mary's counties, as well as Baltimore City.
A Wind Advisory is extended until noon in Dorchester, Somerset, Worcester and Wicomico counties.
According to the WJZ First Alert Weather forecast, temperatures are expected to be mild Friday as the cold front moves out over the Atlantic Ocean, reaching a high of 58 degrees. The Friday nigh forecast is partly cloudy and 26 degrees.