BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the song goes, “What a difference a day makes!” From a near-record high of 70 on Thursday to the low 30’s this evening, a strong cold front crossed the area at around 5 a.m. with wind gusts to over 50 mph.

Sunny skies did return on Friday as temperatures continued to fall during the afternoon.

A second cold front will approach the area on Saturday around the noon hour. Winds will be picking up once again, and average 15-25 mph.

But as the front passes, they could gust briefly to 40 or 50 mph! That’s strong enough for tree and branch damage, and bridge restrictions once again. Winds will calm down by evening on Saturday along with cold dry conditions.

There is an outside chance that the front could generate a few rain or even snow showers as it passes thru the region. The best chance for any snow showers is across Southern Pennsylvania.

On Sunday sunny but chilly air will dominate the area.

A cold Sunday night will give way to a big warmup on Monday as we may hit 60 degrees again.

More warm air will stick around until Thursday, and we may hit 70 again on Wednesday! It will get cold again by late week, however.

Have a great weekend and stay safe! Bob Turk