Hi Everyone!
TGIF! (It is the truth!)
The big, potentially damaging winds from overnight are now way off to the East, but it will remain windy through the afternoon, starting to calm at sunset. With clear skies, temperatures will drop, but without that wind, I would say a standard second half of February feel.
And the overnight lows tonight are within arms reach of the average which is 27 degrees. It will be beautiful overnight with star-filled skies and a lot of moon shadows.
I do need to tell you that the wind will get pretty strong again tomorrow between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Another "clipper" passing by to the North will create that wind machine again and gusts between 15-25 mph are likely.
Let’s look at the extended forecast. Almost 70 degrees on Wednesday…HECK YES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! But 18 degrees tomorrow night…HECK NO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
It is what it is. But here is an extended outlook that goes to within 23 days of the start of spring with no huge threat of snow. NICE!
It is what it is. But here is an extended outlook that goes to within 23 days of the start of spring with no huge threat of snow. NICE!

On that note, let's get this weekend started. Have a GREAT one, and make Sunday FUNDAY happen. No "Monday scaries" allowed until Sunday night! Be safe, and have fun!
Marty B!