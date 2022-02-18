BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mothers of Murdered Sons and Daughters gathered Friday to call for an end to all of the shootings in Baltimore.

“We’re inundated all the time with so much violence,” Mothers of Murdered Sons and Daughters Co-Founder Daphne Alston said. “It takes us away from our healing.”

Members of the organization pleaded with the community to stop the violence.

“I just want to say this to our young black men: ‘Please stop. It’s not worth it,’” Mothers of Murdered Sons and Daughters member Latonya Bryant said.

Bryant lost her son to gun violence in 2014.

“Think about what you’re doing,” Bryant said. “You’re hurting your mother. You’re hurting your father. You’re hurting everyone. Even the young ones who just doesn’t understand what crime is.”

Alston lost her son in 2008.

“We’re asking you today to meet us halfway,” Alston said. “Please put those guns down and those drugs and stuff….We’ve had 50-some homicides in a month before and yet the guns still ricocheting. It’s time for the community to stand up and say they don’t want to live like this no more.”

During the news conference, the organization highlighted resources that promote unity in the community.

As the number of homicides increases, they’re hoping more people will take advantage of the help.

“It’s time for all of us as a people to heal,” Alston said. “We can no longer keep accepting all the pain and stuff that’s been thrown at us. At some point, we’ve got to call a truce to this.”

The organization members said during the news conference that they support the mayor’s crime plan.