BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Beatle Paul McCartney is going to be back in the City of Baltimore on June 12, the Baltimore Orioles and Mayor Brandon Scott said Friday.
Tickets for the Got Back Tour go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. There will be a pre-sale for Birdland Members on Thursday, Feb. 24.
McCartney said in a release from the team: “I said at the end of the last tour that I’d see you next time. I said I was going to get back to you. Well, I got back!”
The stadium show would be the first time McCartney played Baltimore since 1964, when the Beatles performed two nights at Royal Farms Arena, then known as the Civic Center.
The Orioles are preparing to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Oriole Park at Camden Yards, but the stadium's first major concert didn't happen until July 2019, when singer-songwriter Billy Joel headlined.
At the height of Beatlemania, it was the Fab Four’s only visit to Charm City.
In December 2020, McCartney released his 18th solo album, “McCartney III.” Like with albums 1970’s “McCartney” and 1980’s “McCartney II,” the legendary rocker home-recorded almost every instrument on the record.
In December 2020, McCartney released his 18th solo album, "McCartney III." Like with albums 1970's "McCartney" and 1980's "McCartney II," the legendary rocker home-recorded almost every instrument on the record.

He later released a companion record, "McCartney III Imagined," including remixes of the album's songs by the likes of Beck, St. Vincent, Blood Orange, Anderson .Paak and Phoebe Bridgers.